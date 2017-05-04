BRIEF-Nice reports 35 pct growth in Q1 revenue

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Nice Ltd:
* Nice reports 35 pct growth in revenue for the first quarter 2017
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.84 to $0.90
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.85 to $4.05
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $309 million to $319 million
* Nice ltd - full year 2017 non-gaap total revenues are reiterated to an expected range of $1,330 million to $1,354 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.93, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $314.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nice ltd - q1 2017 total revenues increased 35.3% to $305.6 million compared to $226.0 million for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.