版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Nicholas Financial Inc quarterly revenue $22.9 million

May 17 Nicholas Financial Inc

* Quarterly revenue fell 1.3 percent to $22.9 million

* Quarterly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pXLo5r) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐