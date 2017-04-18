版本:
2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Nicolet Bankshares Q1 earnings $0.69/shr

April 18 Nicolet Bankshares Inc

* Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
