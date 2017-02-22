版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Nidec plans to add three factories in Spain and U.S- nikkei

Feb 23 Nikkei-

* Nidec plans to add two plants in northern spain and a factory in the U.S. State of Ohio; plants estimated to cost 10 billion yen- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
