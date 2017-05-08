BRIEF-Nielsen and CBS Radio extend audio ratings agreement

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Nielsen Holdings PLC:
* Nielsen and CBS radio extend audio ratings agreement
* Nielsen Audio will provide measurement services to CBS radio's 117 stations across 26 markets
* CBS radio will also use Nielsen Data Management Platform, includes using Nielsen Audio data from Nielsen's PPM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.