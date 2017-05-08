版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-Nielsen and CBS Radio extend audio ratings agreement

May 8 Nielsen Holdings PLC:

* Nielsen and CBS radio extend audio ratings agreement

* Nielsen Audio will provide measurement services to CBS radio's 117 stations across 26 markets

* CBS radio will also use Nielsen Data Management Platform, includes using Nielsen Audio data from Nielsen's PPM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
