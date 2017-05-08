版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-NIELSEN HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF CONNECTED PARTNER PROGRAM

May 8 Nielsen Holdings Plc

* NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC - ANNOUNCED CONTINUED EXPANSION OF ITS CONNECTED PARTNER PROGRAM WITH ADDITION OF EIGHT NEW PARTNER COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
