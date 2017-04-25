BRIEF-Nielsen Q1 earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Nielsen Holdings Plc:
* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend 10%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.40 to $1.46
* Q1 revenue $1.526 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors approved an increase in company's quarterly dividend of 10% to $0.34 per share
* Nielsen Holdings Plc says company is maintaining its full year guidance
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $6.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.