版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil

March 1 NII Holdings Inc

* NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil

* NII Holdings Inc - nextel brazil has secured waivers from each of lenders related to certain financial covenants in its local bank loans

* NII Holdings - 120-day standstill period effective march 2, during which time no amortization payments will be required with respect to related loans

* NII Holdings - waivers provide for "covenant holiday" inclusive of June 30, testing period, during which no compliance to be required for net debt financial covenant

* NII Holdings Inc - lenders have agreed to waive nextel Brazil's obligation to comply with a net debt to EBITDA, ratio test, as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐