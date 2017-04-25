版本:
BRIEF-NII Holdings says Roberto Rittes has been appointed as Nextel Brazil's new CEO

April 25 Nii Holdings Inc

* Says Roberto Rittes has been appointed as Nextel Brazil's new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
