BRIEF-Nike posts Q3 earnings per share $0.68

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Nike Inc
* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $8.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.46 billion
* Nike Inc says qtrly Western Europe total revenue $1,499 million versus $1,442 million
* Nike Inc - quarter-end inventories for Nike Inc were $4.9 billion, up 7 percent compared to prior year
* Qtrly selling and administrative expense decreased 3 percent to $2.5 billion
* Qtrly gross margin contracted 140 basis points to 44.5 percent
* Nike Inc - qtrly North America total revenue $3,782 million versus $3,683 million
* Nike Inc - qtrly Greater China total revenue $1,075 million versus $982 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing