BRIEF-Nike posts Q3 earnings per share $0.68

March 21 Nike Inc

* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $8.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.46 billion

* Nike Inc says qtrly Western Europe total revenue $1,499 million versus $1,442 million

* Nike Inc - quarter-end inventories for Nike Inc were $4.9 billion, up 7 percent compared to prior year

* Qtrly selling and administrative expense decreased 3 percent to $2.5 billion

* Qtrly gross margin contracted 140 basis points to 44.5 percent

* Nike Inc - qtrly North America total revenue $3,782 million versus $3,683 million

* Nike Inc - qtrly Greater China total revenue $1,075 million versus $982 million