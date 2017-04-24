版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Nike says board approved amendments to company's third restated bylaws

April 24 Nike Inc

* Nike Inc - board of directors approved amendments to company's third restated bylaws, effective April 20, 2017, to implement proxy access - SEC filing

* Nike Inc says bylaws include a new section 11, class B common stock shareholder nominations included in corporation's proxy materials

* Nike Inc - amended bylaws to permit shareholders owning at least 3 percent shares for at least 3 yrs to nominate class B director nominees Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2p8U75Z) Further company coverage:
