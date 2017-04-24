BRIEF-Nike says board approved amendments to company's third restated bylaws

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Nike Inc
* Nike Inc - board of directors approved amendments to company's third restated bylaws, effective April 20, 2017, to implement proxy access - SEC filing
* Nike Inc says bylaws include a new section 11, class B common stock shareholder nominations included in corporation's proxy materials
* Nike Inc - amended bylaws to permit shareholders owning at least 3 percent shares for at least 3 yrs to nominate class B director nominees Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2p8U75Z) Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: