BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4

June 15 Niko Resources Ltd:

* Niko reports results for the year ended March 31, 2017

* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016

* Net oil and natural gas revenues of $8 million decreased in Q4 of fiscal 2017 compared to $20 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Niko Resources Ltd says net income from continuing operations of $24 million in q4 of fiscal 2017 decreased compared to $78 million in q4 of fiscal 2016

* Niko Resources Ltd - because of foregoing matters there're uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about ability of co to continue as going concern

* Niko Resources Ltd- market conditions coupled with legal issues relating to assets in India, Bangladesh provide challenges to goal of monetizing co's core assets