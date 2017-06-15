BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4

June 15 Niko Resources Ltd:
* Niko reports results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of
fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal
2016
* Net oil and natural gas revenues of $8 million decreased
in Q4 of fiscal 2017 compared to $20 million in Q4 of fiscal
2016
* Niko Resources Ltd says net income from continuing
operations of $24 million in q4 of fiscal 2017 decreased
compared to $78 million in q4 of fiscal 2016
* Niko Resources Ltd - because of foregoing matters there're
uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about ability of
co to continue as going concern
* Niko Resources Ltd- market conditions coupled with legal
issues relating to assets in India, Bangladesh provide
challenges to goal of monetizing co's core assets
