BRIEF-Nimble Storage -David Ettel filed putative securities class action complaint

March 28 Nimble Storage Inc:

* Nimble Storage -on March 24, David Ettel filed putative securities class action complaint in U.S. District court against co, individual members of board

* Nimble Storage Inc - Ettel complaint asserts co, certain directors violated sections 14(e), 14(d)(4), and 20(a) of exchange act Source text :(bit.ly/2o1zkD0) Further company coverage: