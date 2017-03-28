BRIEF-Nimble Storage -David Ettel filed putative securities class action complaint

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 Nimble Storage Inc:
* Nimble Storage -on March 24, David Ettel filed putative securities class action complaint in U.S. District court against co, individual members of board
* Nimble Storage Inc - Ettel complaint asserts co, certain directors violated sections 14(e), 14(d)(4), and 20(a) of exchange act Source text :(bit.ly/2o1zkD0) Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03