BRIEF-Nimbus Therapeutics enters strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories

April 5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* Nimbus Therapeutics enters into strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories to advance new therapeutic programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
