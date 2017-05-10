版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Niocorp announces C$1,000,000 bought deal financing with Mackie Research Capital Corp

May 10 Niocorp Developments Ltd

* Niocorp announces C$1,000,000 bought deal financing with Mackie Research Capital Corporation

* Says Mackie Research Capital Corporation to purchase 1.5 million units of company at a price of C$0.65 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
