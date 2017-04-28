版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Niocorp Developments files for resale of up to 18 mln common shares

April 28 Niocorp Developments Ltd-

* Files for resale or other disposition by certain selling shareholders of up to 18 million common shares Source text: (bit.ly/2pumGwX) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐