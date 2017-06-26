版本:
BRIEF-Niocorp Developments secures federal permit for project in Nebraska

June 26 Niocorp Developments Ltd:

* Niocorp developments - secured federal permit from U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers for co's proposed elk creek superalloy materials project in Nebraska Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
