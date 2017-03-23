BRIEF-NioCorp enters into amending agreements extending the terms of Lind Convertible Security and CEO's credit facility and loan to the company

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 NioCorp Developments Ltd
* NioCorp enters into amending agreements extending the terms of Lind convertible security and CEO's credit facility and loan to the company
* NioCorp Developments - Amending agreement dated March 20, 2017 with Lind Partners to extend term of initial Lind convertible security by 6 months to June 17, 2018
* NioCorp Developments-Entered amending agreements with Mark Smith to extend due dates of credit facility, loan with Smith to June 16, 2018, June 17, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.