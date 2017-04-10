版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-NioCorp secures last remaining land easement needed prior to completion of Elk Creek project feasibility study

April 10 Niocorp Developments Ltd

* Niocorp - reached agreement with private landowners on final land parcel needed prior completion of feasibility study for Elk Creek superalloy project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐