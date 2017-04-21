版本:
BRIEF-Nippon Shinyaku Co's sales likely rose 20 pct to nearly 100 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

April 21 Nikkei:

* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Nippon Shinyaku Co's sales likely rose 20% to nearly 100 billion yen in fiscal 2016, about 3.5 billion yen higher than the earnings guidance - Nikkei

* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd is expected to increase its annual dividend payout to 45-50 yen per share from the projected 37 yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2oZHeLa) Further company coverage:
