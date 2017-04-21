BRIEF-Nippon Shinyaku Co's sales likely rose 20 pct to nearly 100 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Nikkei:
* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Nippon Shinyaku Co's sales likely rose 20% to nearly 100 billion yen in fiscal 2016, about 3.5 billion yen higher than the earnings guidance - Nikkei
Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd is expected to increase its annual dividend payout to 45-50 yen per share from the projected 37 yen
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022