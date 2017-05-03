版本:
BRIEF-Nisource files for offering of up to $500.0 mln shares

May 3 Nisource Inc:

* Files for offering of up to $500.0 million of common stock - SEC filing

* Nisource inc says intends to use net proceeds to finance capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes Source text - (bit.ly/2p53vFY) Further company coverage:
