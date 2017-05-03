BRIEF-Nisource files for offering of up to $500.0 mln shares

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Nisource Inc:
* Files for offering of up to $500.0 million of common stock - SEC filing
* Nisource inc says intends to use net proceeds to finance capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes Source text - (bit.ly/2p53vFY) Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.