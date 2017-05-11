BRIEF-Nisource Finance Corp offers to buy any and all outstanding 6.125 pct notes due 2022

May 11 Nisource Inc
* Nisource Finance Corp announces cash tender offers for
certain notes
* Nisource Inc - unit Nisource Finance is offering to
purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 6.125 pct notes
due 2022
* Nisource Inc - Nisource Finance Corp has commenced cash
tender offers for four series of its outstanding debt securities
* Nisource - unit is offering to purchase, with any and all
tender offer ,for cash up to $175 million aggregate principal
amount of its 6.40 pct notes due 2018
* Nisource Inc - together with any and all tender offer,
"tender offers") for cash up to $220 million aggregate principal
amount of its 5.45 pct notes due 2020
* Nisource Inc - unit is offering to purchase, with any and
all tender offer for cash up to $200 million aggregate principal
amount of its 6.80 pct notes due 2019
* Nisource - unit to fund purchase price of notes accepted
in offers with a portion of net proceeds from sale of long-term
debt securities in an offering
