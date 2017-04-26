版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-NiSource Inc -the mergers with its units are expected to occur in second half of 2017

April 26 NiSource Inc

* Says determined to proceed with plan to merge its units nisource finance and nisource capital markets with and into co

* Says the mergers with its units are expected to occur in second half of 2017

* Says the mergers not expected to have any impact on Co's consolidated financial statements or credit ratings of outstanding debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
