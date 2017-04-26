BRIEF-NiSource Inc -the mergers with its units are expected to occur in second half of 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 NiSource Inc
* Says determined to proceed with plan to merge its units nisource finance and nisource capital markets with and into co
* Says the mergers with its units are expected to occur in second half of 2017
* Says the mergers not expected to have any impact on Co's consolidated financial statements or credit ratings of outstanding debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.