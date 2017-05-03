BRIEF-NiSource Q1 shr $0.65

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 NiSource Inc
* NiSource - Now expect to deliver 2017 non-gaap net operating earnings in upper half of guidance range of $1.12 to $1.18 per share
* NiSource reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 Non-Gaap operating earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 Gaap earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NiSource expects to grow its net operating earnings per share (non-gaap) and dividend at 5 to 7 percent annually through 2020
* Remains on track to complete $1.6 to $1.7 billion of planned utility infrastructure investments in 2017
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.