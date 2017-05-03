版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Nisource reports qtrly EPS $0.65

May 3 Nisource Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.65

* Qtrly gross revenues $1.6 billion versus $1.44 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - (bit.ly/2p58uqc) Further company coverage:
