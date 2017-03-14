版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 00:06 BJT

BRIEF-Nissan announces U.S. senior management changes

March 14 Nissan :

* Nissan announces U.S. senior management changes

* Jason Stoicevich joins Nissan team as regional vice president, Nissan western region

* Stoicevich replaces Anne Corrao, who will take over a leadership role in the Sales And Marketing Division at NNA headquarters, in Franklin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐