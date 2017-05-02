版本:
BRIEF-Nissan Group of North America says April U.S. sales of 121,998 units, down 1.5 pct

May 2 Nissan Group of North America :

* Nissan Group of North America announced total U.S. sales for April 2017 of 121,998 units, a decrease of 1.5 percent over the prior year Source text : (bit.ly/2p4YDBl) Further company coverage:
