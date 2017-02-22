版本:
BRIEF-Nissan Motor says Hiroto Saikawa appointed CEO

Feb 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd -

* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer

* Current CEO Carlos Ghosn will continue to serve as chairman of board; he will seek renewal of mandate at co's general shareholders meeting in june 2017

* Saikawa currently serves as Nissan's co-CEO Source text : bit.ly/2mdIngr Further company coverage:
