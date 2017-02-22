BRIEF-Nissan Motor says Hiroto Saikawa appointed CEO

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd -
* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer
* Current CEO Carlos Ghosn will continue to serve as chairman of board; he will seek renewal of mandate at co's general shareholders meeting in june 2017
* Saikawa currently serves as Nissan's co-CEO Source text : bit.ly/2mdIngr Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.