BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc agree to combine

May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc:
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Agree to combine
* Nivalis therapeutics inc - merger will result in a combined company
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - Alpine will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of nivalis in an all-stock transaction
* Nivalis Therapeutics-Frazier Healthcare Partners, Alpine Bioventures, Orbimed Advisors to invest additional $17 million into Alpine Immune Sciences
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - following merger, current alpine shareholders will own approximately 74 percent of combined company
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - upon closing of transaction, name of combined company will become Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc