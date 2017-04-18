BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics reports termination fee amount

April 18 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc:

* Nivalis Therapeutics-on termination of agreement under specified circumstances, Alpine or co may be required to pay other party termination fee of $2.5 million

* Nivalis Therapeutics-upon termination of merger agreement,Alpine or co in some circumstances to reimburse other party's expenses to maximum $1 million-sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2pevZ4B Further company coverage: