版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Nivloc Nevada area property acquisitions

April 11 International Millennium Mining Corp -

* Nivloc Nevada area property acquisitions

* It has staked 42 lode claims, and acquired an additional 8 lode claims, contiguous to co's Nivloc Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐