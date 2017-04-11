BRIEF-Nivloc Nevada area property acquisitions

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 International Millennium Mining Corp -
* Nivloc Nevada area property acquisitions
* It has staked 42 lode claims, and acquired an additional 8 lode claims, contiguous to co's Nivloc Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022