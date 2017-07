July 6 (Reuters) - NKT A/S:

* Nkt Photonics to Acquire Onefive, a Leading Supplier of Ultrafast Lasers

* AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED IN THE BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER 2017.