BRIEF-NMI Holdings-national mortgage insurance to buy $211.3 mln of excess of loss reinsurance protection from Bermuda special purpose insurer

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 NMI Holdings Inc:
* NMI Holdings-unit national mortgage insurance intends to proceed with capital markets-based reinsurance deal with newly-formed Bermuda special purpose insurer
* NMI Holdings-national mortgage insurance to buy $211.3 million of excess of loss reinsurance protection from Bermuda special purpose insurer - sec filing
* NMI Holdings- Bermuda special purpose insurer will simultaneously issue $211.3 million of unregistered securities to third party capital markets investors Source text (bit.ly/2q6G8wK) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: