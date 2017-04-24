版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-NMI Holdings-national mortgage insurance to buy $211.3 mln of excess of loss reinsurance protection from Bermuda special purpose insurer

April 24 NMI Holdings Inc:

* NMI Holdings-unit national mortgage insurance intends to proceed with capital markets-based reinsurance deal with newly-formed Bermuda special purpose insurer

* NMI Holdings-national mortgage insurance to buy $211.3 million of excess of loss reinsurance protection from Bermuda special purpose insurer - sec filing

* NMI Holdings- Bermuda special purpose insurer will simultaneously issue $211.3 million of unregistered securities to third party capital markets investors Source text (bit.ly/2q6G8wK) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐