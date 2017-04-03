版本:
BRIEF-NN Inc. Announces successful redemption and refinance of 10.25% senior notes

April 3 Nn Inc

* NN Inc. Announces successful redemption and refinance of 10.25% senior notes

* Notes were redeemed with proceeds of new $300 million term loan B credit facility was added by amendment to co's existing senior secured credit facility

* New $300 million term loan b has priced at LIBOR plus 3.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
