BRIEF-NN Inc reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

March 1 NN Inc:

* NN Inc reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 sales $202 million versus I/B/E/S view $202.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
