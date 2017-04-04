BRIEF-NN says units entered into certain amendment No. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 NN Inc:
* NN Inc - on April 3, 2017 co, units entered into certain amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* NN - amendment provides for an incremental term loan of an aggregate principal amount of $300.0 million
* NN - incremental term loan matures on April 3, 2021
* NN - used proceeds of incremental term loan to repurchase, $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of co's 10.25 pct senior notes due 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2owULg3 Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm