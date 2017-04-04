BRIEF-NN says units entered into certain amendment No. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

April 4 NN Inc:

* NN Inc - on April 3, 2017 co, units entered into certain amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* NN - amendment provides for an incremental term loan of an aggregate principal amount of $300.0 million

* NN - incremental term loan matures on April 3, 2021

* NN - used proceeds of incremental term loan to repurchase, $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of co's 10.25 pct senior notes due 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2owULg3 Further company coverage: