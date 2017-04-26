BRIEF-No vote on Conocophillips deal because confidentiality -Cenovus

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Cenovus Energy Inc
* Says has ability to cut deep basin spending to focus on oil sands
* Chief Executive Brian Ferguson says new deep basin gas assets could be 'crown jewel' and 'absolutely core'
* Chair Michael Grandin, asked why no shareholder vote on ConocoPhillips deal, says 'once in a lifetime' deal needed confidentiality Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.