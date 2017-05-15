BRIEF-Noah Holdings Q1 revenue RMB 713.2 million

May 15 Noah Holdings Ltd
* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial
results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 17.5 percent to RMB 713.2 million
* Total assets under management as of March 31, 2017 were
RMB 129.6 billion a 7.1% increase from December 31, 2016
* Income from operations in Q1 of 2017 was RMB 256.8 million
a 13.0% increase from corresponding period in 2016
* Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in Q1 of 2017
was RMB 217.0 million (US $31.5 million)
* Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in
Q1 of 2017 was RMB 237.2 million (US $34.5 million)
* Estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah
shareholders for full year 2017 will be in range of RMB 825
million to RMB 860 million
