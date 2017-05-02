版本:
BRIEF-Nobilis Health Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 2 Nobilis Health Corp

* Nobilis health reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 33.2 percent to $68.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $310 million to $325 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nobilis health corp- reiterates full year 2017 guidance originally provided on march 13, 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of $40.0 million to $45.0 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $319.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
