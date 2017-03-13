BRIEF-Nobilis Health reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 13 Nobilis Health Corp
* Nobilis Health reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 13.2 percent to $101.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $310 million to $325 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Nobilis Health Corp - sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million to $45.0 million
* Nobilis Health Corp - "full year adjusted EBITDA was impacted by higher than expected marketing expenses and overall operating expenses"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $333.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm