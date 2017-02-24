BRIEF-Noble Corp says Transocean filed patent infringement suit against co in Jan

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Noble Corp Plc
* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court
* Noble Corp Plc - Suit claims that five of Noble's newbuild rigs that operated in U.S. Gulf of Mexico violated Transocean patents relating to dual-activity drilling
* Noble Corp Plc says it was aware of the patents when co constructed the rigs, and does not believe the rigs infringe Transocean patents, which are now expired Source text: (bit.ly/2lS9NLH) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock