BRIEF-Noble Corp says Transocean filed patent infringement suit against co in Jan

Feb 24 Noble Corp Plc

* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court

* Noble Corp Plc - Suit claims that five of Noble's newbuild rigs that operated in U.S. Gulf of Mexico violated Transocean patents relating to dual-activity drilling

* Noble Corp Plc says it was aware of the patents when co constructed the rigs, and does not believe the rigs infringe Transocean patents, which are now expired Source text: (bit.ly/2lS9NLH) Further company coverage:
