BRIEF-Noble Energy announces final clayton williams merger consideration election results

* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Noble Energy Inc:
* Noble Energy announces final Clayton Williams merger consideration election and pro-ration results
* Noble Energy - holders of about 2.0pct of outstanding Clayton Williams Energy shares of common stock, warrants elected to receive co's common stock
* Noble Energy Inc says holders of approximately 86.9pct outstanding Clayton Williams Energy shares of common stock, warrants elected to receive cash
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock