BRIEF-Noble Energy announces final clayton williams merger consideration election results

April 28 Noble Energy Inc:

* Noble Energy announces final Clayton Williams merger consideration election and pro-ration results

* Noble Energy - holders of about 2.0pct of outstanding Clayton Williams Energy shares of common stock, warrants elected to receive co's common stock

* Noble Energy Inc says holders of approximately 86.9pct outstanding Clayton Williams Energy shares of common stock, warrants elected to receive cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
