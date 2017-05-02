BRIEF-Noble Energy sells upstream Appalachia natural gas assets

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Noble Energy Inc
* Deal for $1.225 billion
* Amount includes upfront cash of $1.125 billion and an additional contingent amount of $100 million
* Noble energy sells upstream appalachia natural gas assets
* Noble energy - deal amount includes upfront cash of $1.125 billion and an additional contingent amount of $100 million, structured as 3 separate payments of $33.3 million
* Proceeds from deal to be used to pay down essentially all of debt borrowings resulting from Clayton Williams energy deal
* Signed definitive agreement to divest all of its upstream assets in northern West Virginia, Southern Pennsylvania to an undisclosed buyer
* Marcellus acreage will retain its dedication to cone midstream for natural gas gathering
* Noble Energy's interest in cone midstream is not included in transaction.
* BofA Merrill lynch acted as financial advisor to noble energy and porter & hedges served as legal counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.