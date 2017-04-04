版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 17:25 BJT

BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder

April 4 Noble Group Ltd-

* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder

* Says Franklin Resources Inc. now holds 4.96 percent of voting shares/units versus 5.07 percent earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
