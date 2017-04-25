BRIEF-Noble Midstream announces additional acreage dedications in Delaware basin

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Noble Energy Inc:
* Noble Midstream Partners announces additional acreage dedications in the Delaware basin
* Noble Midstream Partners - Noble Energy dedicated infield gas gathering on almost all of legacy 47,000 net acres in Delaware basin to Blanco River Devco
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - partnership has waived right of first refusal for natural gas processing on about 80,000 net acres in Delaware Basin
* Noble Midstream Partners - partnership's Delaware basin in field gathering dedications now total about 111,000 net acres for crude oil, produced water
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - co's Delaware Basin services also include crude oil transmission, storage through 50% interest in advantage pipeline system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.