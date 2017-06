June 21 Noble Midstream Partners Lp

* Noble midstream announces private placement of common units

* Noble midstream - to use net proceeds to fund portion of acquisition of additional interests in blanco river devco, colorado river devco lp from noble energy

* Noble midstream partners lp - private placement of common units for gross proceeds of approximately $143 million