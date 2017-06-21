BRIEF-Noble Midstream to buy additional stakes in Delaware basin, DJ basin from Noble Energy

June 21 Noble Midstream Partners LP:
* Noble Midstream 2017 gross capital budget is unchanged
* To acquire additional interests in Delaware basin and DJ
basin infrastructure from Noble Energy
* Deal for $270 million
* Deal value consists of $245 million in cash and 562,430
common units representing limited partner interests in
partnership
* Noble Energy will retain remaining 60% interest in Blanco
River DevCo
* Updated FY 2017 capital budget and guidance to reflect
acquisition and improved operational outlook
* Deal will increase co's interest in Colorado river DevCo
to 100% from 80%, and in Blanco River DevCo to 40% from 25%
* Colorado River DevCo is expected to generate greater than
15% oil and gas throughput growth in Q2 2017 versus Q1 of 2017
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to
distributable cash flow per unit of partnership
* 4 central gathering facilities at Blanco River DevCo
expected to provide oil capacity expandable up to 120,000
barrels/day by 2018 end
* Expects to fund cash consideration with about $143 million
net proceeds from concurrent private placement
* Noble midstream also expects to fund cash consideration
with $102 million of borrowing under partnership's credit
facility
* Oil, gas and produced water gathering systems at Blanco
River DevCo expected to consist of about 180 miles of pipelines
by 2018 end
* Anticipates 2017 net income between $145 million and $152
million
* Total 2017 capital attributable to partnership is expected
to increase by $30 million due to additional interest acquired
