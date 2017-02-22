版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Nokia and AT&T recently completed fixed wireless 5G tests with AT&T's internet TV streaming service

Feb 22 Nokia Corp

* Nokia says co and AT&T recently completed fixed wireless 5G tests with AT&T's internet TV streaming service, DIRECTV NOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
