BRIEF-Nokia and China Huaxin sign definitive agreements on Nokia Shanghai Bell JV

* REG-NOKIA AND CHINA HUAXIN SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR CREATION OF NEW NOKIA SHANGHAI BELL JOINT VENTURE

* JV WILL BECOME NOKIA'S EXCLUSIVE PLATFORM IN CHINA FOR CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES IN AREAS LIKE IP ROUTING, OPTICAL, FIXED AND NEXT-GENERATION 5G

NOKIA WILL OWN 50% PLUS ONE SHARE OF NSB, WITH CHINA HUAXIN OWNING REMAINDER