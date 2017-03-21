版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia and Facebook complete multiple submarine field trials

March 21 Facebook Inc:

* Nokia Corp - co and Facebook completed multiple submarine field trials over a 5,500 km submarine cable between New York and Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
