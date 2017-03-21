BRIEF-Nokia and Facebook complete multiple submarine field trials

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Facebook Inc:
* Nokia Corp - co and Facebook completed multiple submarine field trials over a 5,500 km submarine cable between New York and Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock